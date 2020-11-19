IN MEMES | 'The River' fans can't believe Tumi is ‘divorced, widowed & engaged’
What a tricky situation!
In one of the most unlikely scenarios on earth, The River's Tumi finds herself in a very tricky situation in which she is not only a divorcee and widow, but also a fiancée, and fans of the telenovela can't deal.
As a result of astonishingly bad decisions, Tumi has already been married twice to different men, cheated and eventually divorced her latest husband, who then died before the divorce process was done, automatically making her widow.
She then got engaged to the man with whom she cheated on her dead husband, making her his fiancée.
This obviously unusual situation has been a lot for viewers to take in, and every time they are subjected to a scene with Tumi in it, they begin to question the extraordinary unfolding of events in her life.
Especially when they watch her mourn the man she cheated on and now reject the man she cheated with, who she had promised to marry just a few weeks ago.
Check out their reactions in memes to the whole Tumi saga below:
So Tumi is Divorced Widowed and Engaged!!!#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/kqBUEYh5S1— Ma-T💋 (@MathapeloLegacy) November 17, 2020
Tumi is one exhausting person #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/6zFXey6hSa— Bunny 💛🖤 (@bunny_babyghel) November 17, 2020
Tumi and Mabutho are boring now shame #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/ta8eDafq7G— Cebo (@Cebolicious7) November 17, 2020
#TheRiver1Magic ...shifta, time for Mabutho the dumped and Tumi the confused widow!🤣 pic.twitter.com/J5D22EKXhU— 🇿🇦KumkaniSolomon💦🇮🇹 (@_magakwe_) November 17, 2020
Now we must endure Tumi forcing her tears to come out. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/l582ISmDUj— #HappilyEverMogale2020💍❤ (@sedi_bear) November 17, 2020
#TheRiver1Magic ever saw Tumi and Mabutho smooch?... pic.twitter.com/lMg0i3QsiR— 🇿🇦KumkaniSolomon💦🇮🇹 (@_magakwe_) November 17, 2020
Mabutho loves to force things hey 😑😑 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/UbWxJji0O6— Sabrina® (@sethu_gcememe) November 17, 2020
So vele Mabutho killed Lindani for nothing #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/sPp6QdjyMC— Comme Des Garcons (@Iam_ElmonM) November 17, 2020
Iyo Tumi o na le stress mara o tshasitse make up Iyo I wouldn’t have that energy #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/RLdZWQmHPv— Our Next Miss Universe 👑⚔️ (@TSedirwa) November 17, 2020
