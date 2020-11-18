SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's home is a true testament to that lush life
Since moving into her new living space in September, media personality Khanyi Mbau has shared a few snaps of her new residence on social media that have left many longing for that lavish living.
The media personality is one of many South Africans who were hectically affected by the pandemic forcing her to “downgrade” her living arrangements.
While she had to downsize into a smaller house, social media users still maintain that Khanyi's new home continues to give them those “rich rich” vibes.
What got tongues wagging the most was a bar picture the media personality recently shared on Instagram.
While her house oozes nothing but luxury, the reality TV star also detailed her struggles under the lockdown on her show, Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise.
Though many were surprised why Khanyi was calling her new home a “downgrade”, she revealed that she had truly downsized because her old house was huge.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in August, Khanyi revealed the Covid-19 lockdown and the economic fallout it has brought led to her not anticipating any chance of a proper income this year.
“It has affected me mentally, financially and spiritually. It has been such a challenging and difficult time for me. It has made things hard for me in terms of my career and with my gin. I couldn’t sell or advertise my alcohol. It meant no income for the rest of the year.”
Here are more snaps of Khanyi in her new home:
