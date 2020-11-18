Reason on not marketing his album: I had no money & I had to prepare for the twins

Hip-hop heavyweight Reason has detailed how broke he was as an independent artist who was awaiting the arrival of the twin baby girls he shares with media personality LootLove.

The rapper lifted the lid to the tougher times when he was still pushing his music as an independent rapper.

Reason went back in time to when he released his album, Azania, dubbing it his best work.

In a conversation with a tweep on Twitter who described the album as “fire but with no marketing plan behind”, Reason explained the reasons why Azania did not do as well as people expected it to.

“Truth is ... I had no money at the time. I was independent,” he explained to the tweep after he added he had spent a lot of money creating the album, plus dealing with the pressures of moving into a new home and preparing for his twins.

Reason then explained that the only option he had was to sign to a major label, however, they were giving him bad deals hence he DIY'd his album.