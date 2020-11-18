New mom Minnie Dlamini-Jones slams fake IG accounts in her son's name

Multiple fake accounts created using the name Netha Makhosini Jones have put a spanner in his TV star mother's plans to share her son's pictures on social media.

Imposters who create Instagram accounts for celebrities' babies — unprovoked — might have ruined it for all of Minnie Dlamini-Jones' fans who were hoping to get a glimpse of her baby soon.

After running into a parody Instagram account bearing her baby's name, Minnie took to her Instagram stories to announce to her fans that it was fake, and that because of that account and many like it, she would hold on to Makhosini's pictures a while longer.