DJ Tira responds to shade from polygamist reality star Lucky Gumbi

DJ Tira has responded to criticism levelled against him by reality TV star and polygamist Lucky Gumbi, who called the musician “arrogant and self-centred”.

The polygamist-turned-reality star made the comments in a scene on his show, The Gumbis, on SABC 1. In a video of a scene from his reality show, which has been circulating on social media, Lucky can be heard saying he had some DJs he liked in Mzansi, but Tira wasn't one of them.

“When DJ Tira had nothing, we used to hire him as a DJ so he could play everywhere we were. I used to do gigs before I got married to Beyede so I used to hire any DJ, Christos, Ganyani, Those people they respect other people.

“If you compare Tira, even the way he walks tells you he's for himself. I don't care about him. I don't hate him but the way ... I'd just say he's an arrogant boy. With the other DJs that I've worked with, we still greet each other.”

Lucky explained that he'd bump into Tira at a garage and the DJ would act like he didn't know him.

“But when you're walking with a beautiful woman, he'll greet you seeing there's a skirt next to you.

“So, I don't care about him or his music. He needs to learn to respect other people, his fans and people who have been supporting him.”