Chuma MaweniBH Ceramicist moulding a name locally and abroad

Chuma Maweni’s award-winning works known for sleek, contemporary aesthetic

His work has been shown in New York, Miami, Johannesburg and Cape Town’s hip Silo district, but Eastern Cape ceramic artist Chuma Maweni says fame is simply a by-product of his craft.



Like other Eastern Cape artists and sculptors who got their first taste of fashioning sticky river clay into whimsical shapes with their young fingers, Port Elizabeth-born Maweni, 44, also made clay bulls and livestock sculptures alongside rivers at his rural village home near Mthatha...

