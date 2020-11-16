Master KG wins big at Afrima Awards

Congratulatory messages continue to flow in for chart topper Master KG, who won big at the Afrima Awards.

The 2020 awards were broadcast live on Afrima's YouTube page on Sunday evening from Texas, US.

The Ngwanaka hitmaker took home the biggest awards, which include Artist of The Year, Song of The Year, Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration with Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode on the Jerusalema remix.

Feeling over the moon that he won major awards, Master KG took to Twitter to share the good news.