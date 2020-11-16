Bonang Matheba & fans show support for Shudu amid cyberbullying

Media personality Bonang Matheba has made it clear that cyberbullying is something that won't be allowed, especially bullying of the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida.

The media personality took to Twitter to shut down trolls for coming after the new beauty queen, who is constantly compared to Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Since being crowned the new Miss SA, Shudufhadzo has been receiving mixed reviews for "not having social media etiquette" and "not being as vibrantly captivating as Zozi".

She has also endured tribalism remarks by trolls who poke fun and drag her for being from Limpopo.