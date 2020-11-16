Actress Hulisani Ravele wants people to be kinder to themselves
Hulisani Ravele took to Twitter to drop some pearls of wisdom on loving yourself and fans soaked it all in.
Through the lockdown, it's been easy to beat yourself up over your losses, but TV and radio presenter Hulisani wants the nation to live their own truth and learn to love themselves.
The star opened up on Twitter about her recent revelations in having a soft life. Hulisani believes that we should allow ourselves to have low points and not let others' opinions control the way we choose to live.
Essentially, she reminded people to love themselves.
“No-one is OK 100% of the time. You are allowed to have low days. You are allowed to have smallanyana (or even bigganyana) cries. Yes, even during a winning season. Don't let what others expect you to feel dictate how you really feel. Pause, feel, be kind to yourself,” said Hulisani.
She told fans to live their truth and have a little patience and faith.
“Highs come with lows. Don’t always be in a rush to get over the low, take time to listen to it ... it’s a nudge, a whisper that something is not right. Listen intently, pray deeply, seek a revelation and then, move,” wrote Hulisani.
The internet praised the star for her wise words and thoughtfulness. See for yourself:
The radio host often has lessons for her fans. Last year Hulisani schooled fans on rainy days, saying that some positivity and light will come out through the clouds when you need it.
“Sometimes when it rains, your car gets wet even if you parked it under a carport. It’s like that in life too. When you think you’ve taken cover to guard your heart, your spirit, and then an unexpected splash hits you. Take heart, feel what you need to, the sun will shine again,” said Hulisani.
