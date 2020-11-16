Actress Hulisani Ravele wants people to be kinder to themselves

Hulisani Ravele took to Twitter to drop some pearls of wisdom on loving yourself and fans soaked it all in.

Through the lockdown, it's been easy to beat yourself up over your losses, but TV and radio presenter Hulisani wants the nation to live their own truth and learn to love themselves.

The star opened up on Twitter about her recent revelations in having a soft life. Hulisani believes that we should allow ourselves to have low points and not let others' opinions control the way we choose to live.

Essentially, she reminded people to love themselves.

“No-one is OK 100% of the time. You are allowed to have low days. You are allowed to have smallanyana (or even bigganyana) cries. Yes, even during a winning season. Don't let what others expect you to feel dictate how you really feel. Pause, feel, be kind to yourself,” said Hulisani.