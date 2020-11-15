Three off-the-beaten-track escapes for your local December holiday

We’re all searching for a little R&R right now, but before you go rushing headlong to the same-old same-old, perhaps this is the year for a change of scenery.

To avoid the crowds in favour of a road less travelled. you’ll not only steer clear of the bustle, but will also push your holiday spend into corners of the country crying out for tourists.

Whether it’s a new summer holiday escape, or just a few days off the beaten track, add this trio to your itinerary ...

The Cape’s quiet corner

It’s with good reason the Garden Route draws thousands of tourists each summer.

Between the glamour of Plettenberg Bay and the natural beauty of Knysna, what’s not to love?

But leave these tourist honeypots behind and you’ll find the southern Cape coastline delivers equal beauty without the crowds.