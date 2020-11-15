Laid-back new site for Christmas in the Home

With more than 100 stallholders and a spacious new venue, the annual Christmas in the Home market is set to make Christmas shopping a breeze when it opens for trading on December 3.

The four-day gift and craft market will take place in The Green Room — a converted greenhouse — at the Grass Roof Restaurant and Farm Stall.

Event co-ordinator Elsje Smuts of Trueblue Communication and Events said more than 8,000 visitors were expected to attend the city’s premier seasonal market.

“Christmas in the Home is all about showcasing high-end handcrafted goods by local artisans and entrepreneurs — the kind of items you wouldn’t ordinarily find in a store,” she said.



“For some of these artists, the market is the only public platform they use to sell their wares. So it’s really something special.”

She said the offerings included upmarket home décor, boutique-style clothing and accessories, jewellery, deli foods, and children’s toys and clothing.

“There’s something for everyone — from quirky to classic tastes.”

Smuts said her organising team had worked hard to create an inspiring and creative environment for people to do their shopping away from the hustle and bustle of shopping malls.

The new venue also offers laid-back outdoor space where dad can relax while mom is shopping up a storm.

The market will trade between 9am and 4pm on December 3, from 9am to 7pm on Friday December 4 and from 9am to 4pm on December 5 and 6.

Entrance is R20 per person.

All Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

For more information, visit www.truebluecommunication.co.za, find Christmas in the Home on Facebook or phone Smuts on 082-873-7663 or e-mail elsje@truebluecommunication.co.za.