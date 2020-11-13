Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young man'
Being body shamed on social media is not something musician Busiswa is going to take lying down.
Taking to Twitter the muso shared snaps of herself preparing a pig's head for dinner, including a before and after snap of the meal.
“How it started and how it’s going,” read the caption.
While some tweeps found her snaps funny and sarcastic, one follower decided to take a jab at Busiswa claiming she was well on her way back to her “old” body.
Feeling that the tweep was out of line, Busiswa sent him straight back to his lane with a stinging clapback.
“Don’t stress yourself about my body, young man. No matter how tempted you are, don’t do that”.
Earlier this year, Busiswa embarked on an impressive weight loss journey and debuted her stunning new figure on social media in July.
Though she’s outchea looking like a flame, Busiswa's weight loss reveal got tongues wagging as she was known for being a body positive activist. Some of her plus-size fans labelled her transformation a “betrayal”.
At the time Busiswa responded jokingly, saying “I can explain”.
