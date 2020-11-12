Cindy Mahlangu to return to 'The Queen': I thought she died

Talk about a plot twist. Aactress Cindy Mahlangu is set to make a return to the much-loved telenovela The Queen this week.

Cindy, who plays the character of Siyanda on Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela, was shot by Goodness, played by Zenande Mfenyana, as she presumably made her exit from the show in June.

While many thought she had died, the show took to Instagram to announce that viewers would get to watch Siyanda on their screens again.

The caption read: "Hope y'all are ready to watch your girl Cindy Mahlangu as she makes her highly anticipated return on The Queen this week."