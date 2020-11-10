Guaped! Cassper spends R32k on pram so his son can travel in style

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is proving himself to be the cutest new daddy outchea in celebville, and social media users are here for it, especially how he isn't sparing a cent when it comes to his son Khotso.

Over the weekend, the rapper left the TL broody AF - and slightly jelly - when he posted a picture of himself pushing a Cybex Priam x Jeremy Scott creation worth R32k with his newborn son Khotso in it.

A whole R32,000! Needless to say the TL was left shook!

Although Mzansi didn't get a glimpse of baby Khotso, tweeps got the message daddy was clearly sending, which is that the hip hop heir travels in expensive style, just like daddy.

Sparing no expense when it came to his little guy's wheels, Cassper gracefully posed next to the unique all-black pram with gold wings.