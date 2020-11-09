Sizwe Dhlomo addresses speculation that he got 'rich from connections'

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has rubbished claims that he's managed to stay at the top of his game in the industry for the past 15 years due to being “well-connected".

In a conversation on Twitter, Sizwe came at a tweep who asked how he managed to “get so much land”, adding that maybe the radio host had connections.

In a series of now deleted tweets, Sizwe clapped back, asking what he meant by “connections” as he's been grinding for 15 years.

Siz started his career in the industry in 2005 as the host of MTV Base after he took part in the talent search contest and emerged the winner. He then became the VJ for the launch of MTV Base’s World Chart Express.

He explained he bought his first house with the money from hosting MTV Base and his second house and multiple businesses he acquired with the money he received from his YFM, LIVEAmp and DJing days.