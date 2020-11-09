‘How did I lie?’ - Fikile Mbalula defends ‘Trump will win the US elections’ prediction

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has defended his decision to declare Donald Trump would win the US elections last week, slamming suggestions that he misled his followers.

Fikile got the streets hot under the collar when he took to Twitter at the start of the US elections to predict Trump would pull off a victory.

“Trump will win the elections in the USA”, the minister wrote.

Trump did not win, and Mbalula returned to the TL to share a meme and congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden on a good campaign.