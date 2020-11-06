Zahara takes fans back to where it all began
Eastern Cape singer Zahara, born Bulelwa Mkutukana, started singing in her school and church choir when she was only six years old.
Today, Zahara is a multi-award-winning musician whose debut album, Loliwe, has sold more than 100,000 copies in SA alone and went double-platinum in only 17 days...
