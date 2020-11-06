Yanga Chief on 'not being credited' on AKA's 'Run Jozi'
Rapper Yanga Chief has shared his feelings on allegedly not being credited on AKA's classic Run Jozi (Godly).
The rapper expressed that he “kind of understood” why he was not given enough credit in the song that also features rapper K.O.
The Utatakho hitmaker sang the hook that carried the whole song. However, even though he was not highly celebrated, he didn't let that deter him from being the rapper he is today.
In an interview with OkayAfrika, Yanga explained how even though he didn't have a song out at the time, being overlooked in the feature made him want to prove himself more as a rapper.
“I didn’t even have a single song out before that. And so I just looked at it as a challenge — one day people are going to know who did the hook.
“So the challenge is when people ask, 'Who’s the guy on the hook?', and if everybody can answer and say, 'It’s Yanga,' then I would’ve done my job.”
Though he's highly celebrated now on the hip-hop scene, last year in November the rapper revealed on social media that he “quit music completely” and that he was grateful to his fans for not allowing him to give up music. He also saluted them for pushing the hit to Song Of The Year award-winning status.
“Last year [2018] I quit making music completely. My supporters refused to give up on me and so I decided to make one last smash, Utatakho. You guys took this song to the top and you took me with it. This is for us, this for King Dalindyebo. Komani we got one!” he wrote.
