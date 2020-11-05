John Legend & Chrissy Teigen get matching tattoos to honour their late baby

As a way to keep the memory of their late son Jack alive, American model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend got matching tattoos to honour him.

Chrissy and John are still mourning their late son who died in September at 20 weeks.

On October 1, Chrissy took to Instagram and shared that she and John lost their son after doctors diagnosed her with partial placental abruption.

She also revealed that she would have had to have an induced birth to deliver the baby prematurely at 20 weeks.

While on a journey of recovery from their tragic loss, the pair reached out to tattoo artist Winter Stone and got their matching tattoos to honour their departed child.

In an Instagram post shared by the tattoo artist, snaps of Chrissy and John's wrists can be seen with the name “Jack” tattooed on them.