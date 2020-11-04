Jo-Anne Reyneke says bye to 'Isono': I really loved playing Angelina Duma

Actress Jo-Anne Reyneke has bid farewell to her short-lived yet impactful character Angelina Duma on the hit telenovela Isono.

Jo-Anne played a devoted pastor’s wife who found herself between a rock and a hard place when her husband Duma started mingling with the wrong people.

Now that her husband has been murdered, Angelina had no choice but to run for her life.

The actress absolutely loved playing her character on the BET telenovela and took to Twitter to thank the viewers for the love and support they gave her.