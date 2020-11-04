Bonang & other celebs congratulate Lorna Maseko for her Culinary Icon award

Continuing to prove she's a force to be reckoned with in the culinary world, celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has bagged another prestigious award and her TL has been flowing with congratulatory message from friends and fans.

Lorna took to her Twitter on Tuesday to announce her latest win, again showing 2020 has not been completely bad for her. The celeb chef was excited to have been honoured with the Culinary Icon Award at the 2020 Luxe Restaurant Awards.

“Super excited to have won the Culinary Icon Award at the #LuxeRestaurantAward2020 this evening. I’m so stoked and feeling so blessed!!! Won’t He do it!!! #SACulinaryPrincess” she tweeted.