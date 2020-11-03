Khanyi Mbau is ready to date again but the guy must be rich!

Three months after her split with long-time boyfriend Tebogo Lerole, reality TV star Khanyi Mbau is now ready to get back into the dating pool but she has very specific criteria.

Taking to Twitter, Khanyi shared that she feels just about ready to start dating. However, the men that are thinking about taking her out on this date she's “craving” need to have two lil things going for them.

They need to be “rich” and “handsome” and sis isn't willing to compromise on that.

“I feel like going on date a very handsome rich man 2moro night, Serious people only. Ps. I said handsome and rich. Tag me,” she said.