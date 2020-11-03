Cassper Nyovest on learning the tricks of boxing

Even though his ring fight with nemesis AKA has been postponed to sometime next year, rapper Cassper Nyovest has been binge-watching everything boxing related to pick up some tips and tricks.

The rapper, who expressed great disappointment in July that his fist fight with AKA was no longer taking place in September due to Covid-19, has been letting his followers in on how he's studying the art of giving the fiercest “uppercut”.

Mufasa took to Twitter to share a video of a boxing match between Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz at the weekend.

In the video, you can hear Cassper raving about Gervonta giving Leo an uppercut that knocked him out.