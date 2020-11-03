Cassper Nyovest on learning the tricks of boxing
"Everything I pick up and enjoy, I wanna study and be in the know. Plus I have more reason to be studying."
Even though his ring fight with nemesis AKA has been postponed to sometime next year, rapper Cassper Nyovest has been binge-watching everything boxing related to pick up some tips and tricks.
The rapper, who expressed great disappointment in July that his fist fight with AKA was no longer taking place in September due to Covid-19, has been letting his followers in on how he's studying the art of giving the fiercest “uppercut”.
Mufasa took to Twitter to share a video of a boxing match between Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz at the weekend.
In the video, you can hear Cassper raving about Gervonta giving Leo an uppercut that knocked him out.
If it went the distance Leo could've won it. He was landing more before that devastating K.O🥶.— Siyabonga (@Siya2skt) November 1, 2020
I didn't think the fight would go the whole way. Those guys came to fight. Santa Cruz was throwing as well. In fact, he was landing more punches than Tank. I was waiting on someone to drop. I knew it would be a knockout fight. https://t.co/pjZOqyy3nj— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 1, 2020
Cassper soon opened a conversation with his followers after one commented that Leo could've won if it weren't for the distance between them.
Simba's dad also added that having no distance between an opponent was “the whole point of being a power puncher”.
He also raved about Gervonta's punching skills saying, “Not only power but accuracy and the set-up of the punch. That slip before the uppercut was way too smooth and quick.”
That's the whole point of being a power puncher. How many can u avoid? How well can u move? Can u even take the punches? Will u stick to the plan once u feel the power? Not only power but accuracy & the setup of the punch. That slip before the uppercut was way too smooth & quick. https://t.co/KiNaVZgfL5— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 1, 2020
While it was clear that Cass has been studying the art of boxing, he confirmed to a tweep that he now has more reason to be studying how to serve the best uppercuts.
Everything I pick up and enjoy, I wanna study and be in the know. Plus I have more reason to be studying. https://t.co/MGdsoy1m10— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 1, 2020
AKA first brought up the fight in a series of tweets earlier this year.
He posted a video on Twitter of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag writing, “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight.
“Y’all think I’m joking. The fight is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about 'boxing' in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. 10 rounds ... EFC ... winner takes all.”
At first Mufasa appeared to reject the offer but later agreed.
“We need to meet in the ring. That's all I want. It's too late for apologies,” Cassper commented on Speedsta's Metro FM show.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.