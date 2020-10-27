More than 43,000 fans sign petition to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after he was taken off air

More than 43,100 people have signed a petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was taken off air after an investigation into abuse allegations levelled against him.

The SABC3 Expresso presenter and the face of OUTsurance came under fire on Friday after a viral video showed him confessing to cheating on his partner, Monique Muller. In the video, Katlego admits to cheating on her with another woman.

In a statement Katlego released after the video, he admitted to being unfaithful, saying that he and Muller were “undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation”.

“I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives — an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation, which is being resolved through legal proceedings. As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved,” he said.

Katlego denied the allegations of abuse that were levelled against him and leaked on social media.

“In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner. I have always and will always stand up against the abuse of women and children — in fact, the abuse of anyone for that matter.”