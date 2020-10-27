AKA left triggered by #SneAKA turning one, calls out Reebok SA ... again!

After being triggered by the first anniversary of the his “SneAKA” collection with Reebok, AKA didn't hide the anger and frustration.

Earlier this year, AKA lifted the lid on how the collaboration apparently turned sour and he “didn't get a cent” for helping create the sneaker. This after, he was flown to the US to meet Reebok big wigs and had apparently signed a “seven-figure” deal.

When he realised that his beloved sneaker was a year old, the “disgruntled” rapper took to his TL to both celebrate and criticise the sneaker and everything that has happened.

AKA also implied that the brand may be experiencing karma ... and that was part of the reason he wasn't looking at taking the legal route against them, as one tweep suggested he should.

“I’m not going to court for shit. I just [want] everyone to know that their brand is wack and nobody f**ks with it any more. Thanks.”