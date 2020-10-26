Bonang Matheba & other celebs on Bheki Cele’s latest raid: Please keep the same energy for GBV
Mzansi's famous faces, including Bonang Matheba and Thickleeyonce, have questioned the lack of effort by police minister Bheki Cele when dealing with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking after several raids across Joburg to enforce lockdown regulations.
One raid, which took place at the Sandton club Black Door in the early hours of Sunday, became a social media spectacle when videos showing Cele and other top government officials in full work mode made its way onto the TL.
The applause soon turned to criticism when people began to compare the energy (read resources) that Cele and his colleagues put into shutting down a club as opposed to the energy they have used when it comes to dealing with GBV and human trafficking.
Bonang was just as shook as the rest of Mzansi over the amount of “effort” that went into the raid, starting off with who showed up - a minister, a mayor and and a MEC.
....wait, the Minister, the Mayor & MEC? pic.twitter.com/NjJObYLMUx— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) October 25, 2020
Bonang said officials needed to keep the same energy they were using to “clear out clubs” when it is time to deal with GBV in SA.
"Please keep this energy for gender-based violence.”
....please keep this energy for gender based violence. ❤— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) October 25, 2020
....women are being butchered everyday...please darling, have the same energy! ❤— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) October 25, 2020
Thickleeyonce echoed Bonang's sentiments about hoping police would have the same energy they are using to empty out clubs when it's time for them to deal with GBV.
“So SA police are only capable of doing their work when it is curfew and alcohol related!? Where’s this energy when it comes to the crime that happens in this country? Where’s this energy for GBV??" Thickleeyonce asked.
Rosie Motene also added her voice to the conversation.
The actress implied that perhaps hesitance from the ministry of police towards vigorously dealing with GBV may have something to do with the fact that some law enforcement officers themselves have been implicated.
“The reality is that GBV might include them,” Rosie said.
So SA police are only capable of doing their work when it’s curfew and alcohol related!? Where’s this energy when it comes to the crime that happens in this country? Where’s this energy for GBV??— thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) October 25, 2020
The reality is that gbv might include them. 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/yzkRXziTW5— Rosie Motene- Pan African feminist! 🏳️🌈 (@RosieMotene) October 25, 2020
TimesLIVE reported last week that in a written parliamentary response to the DA, police Cele revealed that as many as 139 police officers have GBV charges hanging over their heads, and this at just 13 police stations across SA.
The cases include rape, statutory rape, murder, domestic violence, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, contempt of court, malicious damage to property, intimidation and pointing a firearm.
Many women across SA, still feel like they are on their own.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.