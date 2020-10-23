WATCH | Kelly Khumalo says she broke up with Chad da Don because he was 'insecure'

Singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo is grateful to God that her relationship with rapper Chad da Don didn't work out.

The singer lifted the lid on her feels with regards to the break-up with Chad earlier this year during an interview with YouTuber MacG.

MacG asked Kelly about her relationship with her sister, baby daddy Jub Jub and recent ex-fiancé Chad. Kelly replied that it would have been the worst mistake of her life had she stayed with the rapper.

“I would've been stuck with a man who is highly insecure and needed a lot of growing up to do. Who needed a lot of healing to do, needed a lot of self-love to do, and that was slowing somehow being transferred to me.

“That would have been the worst mistake of my life. Father thank you for saving me. Thank God I didn't make that mistake,” she said.

The songstress disclosed that she was the one who ended their relationship instead of the popular opinion that claims Chad left her.

“I called it off. Being insecure about friends, I have a lot of gay friends, being insecure about my fans. My fans are my life. I am where I am because they support my music.”

Kelly said Chad was intimidated by her fans and high-profile lifestyle.

“You know all these things where I had to downplay who I am, how gifted I am, the power that I possess as an individual to have to fit into that world of wanting to have a family. I am not that desperate.”