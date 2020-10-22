Cassper Nyovest: ‘Africa is a bloodbath. It's really scary & our leaders have failed us’
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has called out African leaders for failing their people, reiterating how it seems they don't care about black people's lives.
As the three words, “Africa is bleeding”, have been hogging the headlines and socials this week, the rapper took to Twitter to lend his voice on the brutality African people have faced in recent weeks.
Mufasa first started his tweet with a plea to his followers to raise awareness about the police brutality against protesters fighting to #EndSARS in Nigeria. He also touched on the country's issues such as the #AMINext movement that aims to bring awareness to the issue of femicide in SA.
Dubbing Africa as a “bloodbath”, Cass also touched on the gruesome killings of Congolians and claimed that the leaders of the continent had failed “us”.
Please create awenesss and pray for Nigeria with the fight to #EndSARS , South Africa for the #AmINext movement for women and children are not safe & Congo for #CongoIsBleeding 🧎🏾. Africa is a bloodbath. It is really scary and our leaders have failed us.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 21, 2020
Cassper has been vocal about the recent issues faced by Africans, mainly Nigerians.
However, his patriotism was recently met by questions from a tweep who wondered why the Tito Mboweni hitmaker used his voice to speak out about things happening in other African countries but apparently failed to speak out about SA's problems.
The tweep took a jab at Cassper, saying the only reason the world was “aware” of what was happening was due to Nigeria's celebrities bringing light to the movement and not acting like they “breathe flavoured oxygen”.
The rapper said he believes that being a united nation will help black people move forward and beat adversity. He expressed how the movement #PutSouthAfricaFirst should not be used for hate but to rather uplift the black race regardless of their origins.
Cassper hit back at the tweep, saying he [the tweep] was so “obsessed” with “belittling” South African celebrities all day on social media after saying that only the government had the power to make the change.
