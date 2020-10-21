Pearl Thusi reveals her coping mechanism: No one is perfect

Last week, Pearl found her name on the Twitter trends list after she broke down in tears during her interview with guest Khanyi Mbau on Behind The Story on BET.

Although she has developed a thick skin regarding cyberbullying, Pearl opened up about how the colourism hate she gets on a daily basis still affected her.

“Because they are light-skinned, that's why they are where they are. Yes, there are privileges, but let's also look around who is giving those privileges to them and why they exist in the first place.

“You can't take those people because they are easy to abuse and they're in your community and they are accessible and they say, 'Yes because you're light-skinned she thinks she's better'. No, let's go back to the source on why we have an identity crisis and why we look different and why we are the way we are.”