Pearl Thusi reveals her coping mechanism: No one is perfect
It's no secret that being in the spotlight comes with being subjected to public scrutiny, however actress Pearl Thusi's coping mechanism is knowing that “no one is perfect”.
Taking to Twitter, the actress spoke out about how people tend to magnify celebs' imperfections while losing sight of what was happening in their lives.
"No one is perfect. But when they focus on your blessings until they lose sight on their own...they throw stones and magnify your imperfections. A coping mechanism," she said.
Despite being constantly dragged on social media, Pearl shared that “distraction” usually comes right before a breakthrough, and encouraged her followers not to stop fighting for their purpose.
Last week, Pearl found her name on the Twitter trends list after she broke down in tears during her interview with guest Khanyi Mbau on Behind The Story on BET.
Although she has developed a thick skin regarding cyberbullying, Pearl opened up about how the colourism hate she gets on a daily basis still affected her.
“Because they are light-skinned, that's why they are where they are. Yes, there are privileges, but let's also look around who is giving those privileges to them and why they exist in the first place.
“You can't take those people because they are easy to abuse and they're in your community and they are accessible and they say, 'Yes because you're light-skinned she thinks she's better'. No, let's go back to the source on why we have an identity crisis and why we look different and why we are the way we are.”
