Lady Zamar: 'Body shamers usually have body issues they’re yet to deal with themselves'
As someone who has been subjected to a lot of cyberbullying overt the years, singer Lady Zamar has observed that body shamers are usually people who are battling their own insecurities.
The singer revealed her views on the topic on Twitter, saying people who had body issues projected their insecurities on other people.
Body shamers usually have body issues they haven’t dealt with themselves— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) October 19, 2020
The It's You hitmaker called out body shamers, saying she always felt sorry for people who bully others as it was a sign of their lack self-love.
I always feel sorry for people who bully others.. it’s sad seeing how many people lack self love😭— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) October 19, 2020
The songstress went on to tell her followers to pray for "anyone who hurts you or says terrible things to you. They’re just projecting they’re own weaknesses onto you".
Pray for anyone who hurts you or says terrible things to you, they’re just projecting they’re own weaknesses onto you🙏🏽😭🥺— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) October 19, 2020
Zamar also pointed out that defensive responses were nothing but reflectors of the bully's self-doubt, and urged people who were guilty of this to change their perspective.
Change your perspective..— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) October 19, 2020
defensive responses are in themselves reflectors of your insecurities.
With a firm belief that the world needs more love, Zamar highlighted the importance of feeling empathy and sympathy for people with "darkness in them".
You learn to feel empathy and sympathy for anyone with darkness in them.— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) October 19, 2020
Pray for love, peace and understanding.
After being cyberbullied last year for having acne, Zamar recently came out and showed off her acne-free skin.
She encouraged others going through the same to hang in there.
She took to Twitter to share a progress picture of her skin after a stan shared visuals of how they overcame acne as part of the viral “Where It started — Where I am now” challenge.
“I went through this acne phase so suddenly and so publicly. It was a mess. So glad you’ve made it through this horrible phase. I wish healing to everyone going through this now,” she tweeted.
