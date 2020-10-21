Leisure

Lady Zamar: 'Body shamers usually have body issues they’re yet to deal with themselves'

By Masego Seemela - 21 October 2020
Lady Zamar speaks about body shamers.
As someone who has been subjected to a lot of cyberbullying overt the years, singer Lady Zamar has observed that body shamers are usually people who are battling their own insecurities.

The singer revealed her views on the topic on Twitter, saying people who had body issues projected their insecurities on other people

The It's You hitmaker called out body shamers, saying she always felt sorry for people who bully others as it was a sign of their lack self-love.

The songstress went on to tell her followers to pray for "anyone who hurts you or says terrible things to you. They’re just projecting they’re own weaknesses onto you". 

Zamar also pointed out that defensive responses were nothing but reflectors of the bully's self-doubt, and urged people who were guilty of this to change their perspective. 

With a firm belief that the world needs more love, Zamar highlighted the importance of feeling empathy and sympathy for people with "darkness in them".

After being cyberbullied last year for having acne, Zamar recently came out and showed off her acne-free skin. 

She encouraged others going through the same to hang in there.

She took to Twitter to share a progress picture of her skin after a stan shared visuals of how they overcame acne as part of the viral “Where It started — Where I am now” challenge.

I went through this acne phase so suddenly and so publicly. It was a mess. So glad you’ve made it through this horrible phase. I wish healing to everyone going through this now,” she tweeted.

