Oh mama! Former Idols SA contestant Phindy Dube reveals she's pregnant

An abundance of love and congratulatory messages have taken over former Idols SA contestant Phindy Dube's TL after she announced that she and her fiancé are expecting their first bundle of joy!

The songstress, who recently shared the news of her engagement to her bae, Mthokozisi Zulu, posted a beautiful snap from their maternity shoot to share her good news.

Phindy looked absolutely regal in an earth-tone cloth that covered her breasts and she rocked her beautiful afro, only accessorising it with a simple diamanté crown.

Her caption expressed the love her face was radiating in the picture.

“To the love of my life and father of our precious gift. I love you and thank you for your consistency, patience and love. God has been absolutely amazing to us this year my love and he continues to be,” she said before adding that she couldn't wait to share her journey with her fans.

