Oh mama! Former Idols SA contestant Phindy Dube reveals she's pregnant
An abundance of love and congratulatory messages have taken over former Idols SA contestant Phindy Dube's TL after she announced that she and her fiancé are expecting their first bundle of joy!
The songstress, who recently shared the news of her engagement to her bae, Mthokozisi Zulu, posted a beautiful snap from their maternity shoot to share her good news.
Phindy looked absolutely regal in an earth-tone cloth that covered her breasts and she rocked her beautiful afro, only accessorising it with a simple diamanté crown.
Her caption expressed the love her face was radiating in the picture.
“To the love of my life and father of our precious gift. I love you and thank you for your consistency, patience and love. God has been absolutely amazing to us this year my love and he continues to be,” she said before adding that she couldn't wait to share her journey with her fans.
Check out the snap below:
Phindy took to her Insta earlier this year to announce that Mthokozisi Zulu had asked her to marry him and she said “yes”.
Mthokozisi describes himself as a drama coach, filmmaker and theatre practitioner. Mzansi first saw his appearance on Phindy's Instagram when the pair worked on a project together. After a year or so of dating, Mthokozisi popped the question.
“A man who immediately embraced how boldly I love him and just loves me the same way back. God has been our centre baby and He continues to be. You’ve poured into my spirit and heart. To think that just over a year ago you said, 'I’m going to marry you next year'.
“Mthokozisi Zulu, I love you so much. You are the most precious human I’ve ever laid my eyes on and given my heart to. Your heart is so pure, your eyes tell it so! To the beginning of forever and a while baby. I said 'yes'," Phindy said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.