WATCH | ‘She said yes!’ Letoya Makhene gets teary as Lebo Keswa pops the question
Actress Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa are set to take their romance to the next level after the businesswoman proposed to Letoya over the weekend.
Ever the romantic, Lebo got down on one knee when the pair landed after enjoying a hot-air balloon ride.
“Letoya, will you marry me?” read a poster printed in big, bold, white letters.
Letoya's reaction was the sweetest thing we've seen in ages. At first, she seemed shocked and almost in disbelief. She quickly got emotional when Lebo went down on one knee with a beautiful ring in her hand.
Letoya struggled to fight back tears as she said, “yes!”
Watch the sweet moment below:
Letoya and Lebo went public about their love after Sunday World “exposed” their relationship earlier this year. Since then the love they have received from family, friends and fans has been amazing.
However, they have also been subject to homophobic comments and cyberbullying, some of which they have taken the time out to address.
Just a little while back, the Generations: The Legacy actress made a mini public announcement to all the men who flooded her DMs, TL and comments section, asking her what was “so special” about Lebo that she's dating her instead of men.
After being flooded with such questions, Letoya decided to set them straight once and for all.
“Let’s just get this out of the way once and for all please, and hopefully I won’t be asked this question again. To all the men who keep asking me why her? What do I see in her? Nywe nywe nywe ... here’s my answer ... she's great in bed.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.