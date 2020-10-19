Khanyi Mbau on ‘downgrading’ her home because of Covid-19
Khanyi Mbau has hit back at claims she is complaining about being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic while living her best life in a fancy new home.
The star recently revealed on her reality show that she had moved into a new crib. The news got tongues wagging, especially because sis had earlier detailed her struggles under the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown to try contain the spread of the coronavirus.
One follower hit her Twitter mentions, asking about the house and suggesting it seemed more like an upgrade than the “downgrade” Khanyi had described it as.
Khanyi balanced the critic real fast, explaining it was a “downgrade” because her old house was “massive”.
Bro I downgraded my previous place was massive https://t.co/ksr5hd2jx1— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 17, 2020
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in August, Khanyi said the Covid-19 lockdown and the economic fallout it has brought led to her writing off any chance of a proper income this year.
The star has her own range of gin, I Am Khanyi, and said the ban on alcohol sales and closure of the entertainment industry left her struggling.
“It has affected me mentally, financially and spiritually. It has been such a challenging and difficult time for me. It has made things hard for me in terms of my career and with my gin. I couldn’t sell or advertise my alcohol. It meant no income for the rest of the year.”
She said she had seen many in the industry move back to their parents' homes, or plead with friends and family to help them keep food on the table.
