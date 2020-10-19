Black Coffee & DJ Tira's upcoming awards show will see the winner bank R500k

Two of Mzansi's top musicians, DJ Black Coffee and DJ Tira, are set to acknowledge SA talent with their new KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards on December 15.

The two music maestros and fellow musician Sjava, who was a panelist, recently made the announcement during an intimate gathering with guests and media at the Durban International Convention Centre.

The DJs revealed the awards aim to acknowledge the province's top achievers who are making waves across the industry.

Category winners will walk away with R100,000 and the overall winner will bank R500,000.

The nominees in each category will be voted for by the public and will include radio DJs, club DJs, artists, actors, TV presenters, comedians, sports stars, entertainment writers and record labels.

There will be a special award handed out in the category Honorary International and Special Achievement.