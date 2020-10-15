Here's why Cassper Nyovest won't sign more artists soon

Rapper Cassper Nyovest plans to continue being an artist before he decides to sign more artists under his record label, Family Tree.

The rapper revealed he would rather have producers in his stable than sign new artists.

Mufasa shared his plans during a conversation with a tweep who asked whether he was signing any new talent.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker made it clear his interests were to push being an artist for the next few years, and made mention that Nadia Nakai was loyal and hard-working and doesn't wait on Cassper when it comes to her music.