Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man 'small-minded'
Radio personality Criselda Kananda has slammed retail giant Pick n Pay for the behaviour of one of its staff members who allegedly undermined a customer.
Appalled and outraged, Criselda took to Twitter to share what she witnessed at a store in Woodmead, Gauteng.
I just witnessed an untidy entanglement with customer and floor manager who’s badge name says Gavin. I brought it to his attention that as manager there are ways to handle a disgruntled person, he says he couldn’t care less. My question to @PicknPay is that your policy? #woodmead— Criselda Kananda (@positivegp) October 11, 2020
In a tweet directed to Pick n Pay, the radio personality called the retailer to task: "I will tweet until you respond @PicknPay. Your #Woodmead floor manager Gavin had an unacceptable exchange of words with a customer struggling to express himself in English. At the tills with all of us as witnesses. He says he can't be disrespected by a small mind. Is this your policy."
I will Tweet until you respond @PicknPay your #woodmead floor manager Gavin had an unacceptable exchange of words with a customer struggling to express himself in English. At the tills with all of as witnesses. He says he can’t be disrespected by a small mind. Is this your policy— Criselda Kananda (@positivegp) October 11, 2020
While her tweets gained momentum and sparked a conversation, Criselda said Pick n Pay's brand representatives needed to know about the incident.
We were taught that one cuatomer with a bad experience will tell at least 10 people, while good experiences only reach about 4. People really talk about bad experiences, very damaging for the brand. This manager obviously needs some training..— Nicki Konick (@KonickNicki) October 12, 2020
In a conversation with a tweep, Criselda said other Pick n Pay staff members watched while the floor manager spoke badly to the customer.
Him and the supervisors need to understand the damage this does to brand @PicknPay they all stood there silent as is it was a performance 🎭 they should know that such behavior impacts negatively on the employer and affects customer experience. No union should ever defend this. https://t.co/PJ8L1TA2Wc— Criselda Kananda (@positivegp) October 12, 2020
After tagging the company in several tweets, Pick n Pay apologised, claiming the retailer did not condone such behaviour.
Hi, thanks for flagging this with us. Sorry that you had to witness that. We do not condone such behavior. Please DM your contact number to enable us to address with management.— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) October 11, 2020
