Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man 'small-minded'

By Masego Seemela - 13 October 2020
Criselda Kananda is not happy with a Pick n Pay floor manager who allegedly verbally abused a customer.
Image: Instagram/ Criselda Kananda

Radio personality Criselda Kananda has slammed retail giant Pick n Pay for the behaviour of one of its staff members who allegedly undermined a customer.

Appalled and outraged, Criselda took to Twitter to share what she witnessed at a store in Woodmead, Gauteng. 

In a tweet directed to Pick n Pay, the radio personality called the retailer to task: "I will tweet until you respond @PicknPay. Your #Woodmead floor manager Gavin had an unacceptable exchange of words with a customer struggling to express himself in English. At the tills with all of us as witnesses. He says he can't be disrespected by a small mind. Is this your policy."

While her tweets gained momentum and sparked a conversation, Criselda said Pick n Pay's brand representatives needed to know about the incident.

In a conversation with a tweep, Criselda said other Pick n Pay staff members watched while the floor manager spoke badly to the customer.

After tagging the company in several tweets, Pick n Pay apologised, claiming the retailer did not condone such behaviour.

