WATCH | Tito Mboweni shuts down the net with freedom song, and there’s already an amapiano remix

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter 12 October 2020
Finance minister Tito Mboweni may be up for a Grammy with those singing skills.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Can someone get finance minister Tito Mboweni a spot on Idols SA after he serenaded the TLs this weekend?

It seems Mboweni not only rates himself in the kitchen, but also fancies himself a pretty decent singer after a video of him belting out an Irish freedom song went viral.

In the video, Mboweni sings Kevin Berry, a song about the hanging of an Irish Republican Army member in 1920.

“The song says: Kevin Berry gave his young life for the cause of liberty. He was a freedom fighter and he was hanged in Ireland, 18 years old, just like Solomon Mahlangu. He asked them to shoot him like a soldier but they chose to hang him!” the minister has explained.

Earlier this month he urged young South Africans to listen to the song.

Mboweni's singing skills shut down the internet as fans flooded his mentions with memes and jokes about the video.

One user even remixed the song to an amapiano beat. Mboweni shared it with his 928,000 followers, which probably means he is a fan.

