Cassper reveals he & Thobeka planned baby Simba in the DMs & slams opinions about it
'No mother f**ker, we just planned our life!!!! We did it when we was ready!!!! And that's why my kid has rich parents!'
As the viral challenge, “how it started and how it's going” continues to gain momentum, rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared how the idea of baby Simba was planned in the DMs.
The rapper took part in the latest internet craze which sees people reveal some of their life stories from inception to current real-time.
Taking to Twitter, Cassper shared a screenshot of an old conversation he had with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi about one day having a child together. Alongside the screenshot, Cassper shared a snap of himself and Thobeka about to welcome baby Simba into the world.
How it started. Where we at now #BongiNkosi pic.twitter.com/HeRtCwJYCu— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 8, 2020
As many fans stanned over how baby Simba was planned, a tweep caught Cass' attention when he asked whether he was shooting “blanks” for three years.
A fuming Cassper then put the tweep in his place, telling him how, because of their proper planning, Simba had “rich parents”.
No mother fucker , we just planned our life!!!! We did it when we was ready!!!! And that's why my kid has rich parents!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 8, 2020
Since the birth of his child, Cassper has been beaming with joy.
During a sit down interview with media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung on the star's Dinner at Somizi's TV talk show, the rapper opened up about the lessons he intended to pass down to baby Simba.
“Overall I think the most important thing I will teach my son is to love God; and secondly to be fearless and just go for your dreams. Just to add your stroke to the painting of the world,” he said.
Mufasa also reflected on how after losing his brother, he now feels like he's regained him through the birth of his child. He also explained that him now having a son was God's way of showing that he can take but also restore.
