Cassper reveals he & Thobeka planned baby Simba in the DMs & slams opinions about it

As the viral challenge, “how it started and how it's going” continues to gain momentum, rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared how the idea of baby Simba was planned in the DMs.

The rapper took part in the latest internet craze which sees people reveal some of their life stories from inception to current real-time.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper shared a screenshot of an old conversation he had with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi about one day having a child together. Alongside the screenshot, Cassper shared a snap of himself and Thobeka about to welcome baby Simba into the world.