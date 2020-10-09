Political fashion’s hall of fame

Across Africa, politicians are using personal fashion to communicate. From red berets, to all-khaki ensembles, to full-on cosplaying, leaders across the continent have a robust relationship with fashion.

Despite their larger-than-life influence, politicians are humans.

Fashion is useful to the political class for a number of reasons.

They include improving charisma, access to respect and recognition, and to distract or focus attention.

Fashion is also a richly privileged site from which to survey a society.

Some of the political values of certain leaders are exposed by their fashion choices.

Beret benefits

Red berets are a mainstay of African political fashion.

Directly inspired by the iconic styles of revered leaders Che Guevera and Thomas Sankara, the red beret has been adopted by many African politicians campaigning for radical revolution.

SA’s Julius Malema and members of the EFF use the red beret as a uniform.

Bobi Wine’s quest to unseat a 34-year-old dictatorship in Uganda appropriates the red beret as a symbolic fashion accessory.

In Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore is also a “red beret politician”.

After losing out at the country’s 2019 presidential elections, the human rights advocate has sustained a series of protests tagged “Revolution Now,” to incite mass action against the ruling government.

His followers are easily recognised by their berets.

Fashionistas in power

Beyond berets, fashion and African politics find common ground in multiple ways.

On his last day in office, Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, Nigeria, raised heads when he turned up to the headquarters of local financial crimes watchdog, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Fayose was sporting a T-shirt with the bold inscription “EFCC I’M HERE!” His retinue sported similar outfits to show solidarity and defiance. He was never officially charged with a crime.

On the flip side of the war against corruption in Nigeria, fashion can also be an accessory for criminal activities.

In 2018, the current governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, was “exposed” via viral videos showing him pocketing bundles of dollar bills allegedly received from awarding construction contracts.

Though he is yet to face prosecution, his large flowing robe, aka Babariga, became the unlikely star of the news.