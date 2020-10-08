Zola 7 promises fans an encouraging album soon: I’ve survived it all, you can too

Bonginkosi Dlamini, better known as Zola 7, has shared a message of encouragement to the youth of today.

The kwaito legend dropped some serious gems telling the younger generation that if he survived all the things they were going through today, they too could survive it.

Taking to Instagram, Zola encouraged young people who were in dismay about their lives to “hang in there” as his new music will help them make sense of it all.

“Fact is that I've survived it all [all the things the youth is going through or about to] so hang in there. I've been working, new music is on the way,” he wrote in part of his post.

Zola added that the youth's blessings had already been placed in their path. “You just don't know it yet #namanje!!!”