SNAPS | Pearl Modiadie serves gorgeousness galore in her maternity shoots

By Masego Seemela - 07 October 2020
Pearl Modiadie shares stunning pregnancy photos.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Modiadie

Since breaking the news that she gave birth to her bundle of joy, TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie is doing the most with her post-pregnancy snaps.

The new mommy is steaming up the socials with gorgeous never-before-seen pictures of her baby bump a month after giving birth.

With a caption that read, “The Power Of Creation”, the Metro FM midday drive DJ shared how “liberating” her pregnancy shoot was to her millions of fans.

The Power Of Creation

...it was liberating 🤍

Just like an overprotective mother would, Pearl captioned one of the adorable pictures with a promise to protect her child with all and everything she had.

Though she first claimed she would share snaps of her baby bump only when her child started walking, Pearl's fans were super excited for the pleasant surprise.

In September, Pearl confirmed the news of her child's birth in tweet alluding how she had longed for her child's arrival.

I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal ... a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend. Welcome to the world my love ... the purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly,” she wrote.

