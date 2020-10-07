Ayanda Borotho: ‘Stop shrinking yourself to fit into seasons you have outgrown’

Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho is reminding people to never let fear be the main reason for not letting go and seeing what life has to offer.

The actress, who often uses her platform for more profound chats, has yet again tapped into the minds of her followers but this time she was speaking about the importance of taking some lessons from people who enter their lives.

Taking to Instagram, Ayanda shared how people should not shrink themselves to fit into seasons they have outgrown, claiming that whatever stood between humans and the next season was fear — mainly the fear of letting go.

“People come into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime. Don't get so caught up on the season that you forget the reason they came and the lessons you learnt that will impact you for a lifetime.”

Noting that fear often deterred people from seeing their full potential, Ayanda shared how people often dwelt on the fear of “falling” not knowing that they had the power to “fly” beyond their imagination.

“Stop shrinking yourself to fit into seasons you have outgrown. What stands between us and the next season is fear.

“Fear of letting go of what we know and fear of the unknown that lays waiting on the other side ... the fear that you might just fall ... oh, but what if ... imagine if you fly?”