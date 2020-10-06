SABC denies 'Muvhango' is being canned, says it's airing another season

The SABC has disputed reports that one of Mzansi's favourite soapies, Muvhango, is to be canned, saying it was in fact recently signed up for another season.

This comes after, Sunday World reported that the national broadcaster was going to pull the plug should the soapie's ratings not improve.

The publication said the news came to the fore when soapie executives shared it with the cast and crew members after a luncheon last week. “The cast members were told the soapie has been given one more season to air and, if the situation doesn’t improve, it will be canned,” the paper said, quoting an unnamed source.

However, according to a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the SABC denied that Muvhango would be canned.

“All SABC programmes are subjected to evaluation based on a number of factors, including audience ratings, associated costs and relevance to the market. To this effect, the SABC is pleased to have signed a new contract for Muvhango for another season. Our viewers can look forward to watching their favourite programme on SABC2.”

