Dineo Ranaka claps back at claims she is rude to her fans
Radio personality Dineo Ranaka called out a fan on Twitter this week for calling her rude after she didn’t greet him in public, saying that there was more than one side to the story.
The life of a celebrity isn’t all glitz and glamour: from being under the magnifying glass of the public eye to keeping up appearances, even going to the mall can lead to misgivings and misfortunes.
Dineo called out a tweep saying that she has a “boring” attitude. The fan tweeted the star saying that after he saw Dineo in a mall, he excitedly tried to greet her but she blatantly ignored him.
Dineo didn’t take too kindly to the comments and cleared the air about the situation. She says that she was under stress and preoccupied with work.
She also highlighted how human beings make experiences about ourselves before they’ve walked a mile in another person’s shoes.
“We have a tendency to make other people’s experiences about us. That moment wasn’t about you abuti. If you remember correctly, I was on my phone, I was in the middle of trying to connect to a team’s meeting. So, in future respect people when they are on their phones,” said Dineo.
The fan responded saying that he understands Dineo and respects the DJ for making things clear about their interaction. She went on to thank him for holding no grudges against one of his faves.
“Please also bare in mind that we are human too, and in most cases when you meet us we might be going through our own things as well. I try my best to give attention but sometimes I’m unable, like yesterday. I could only greet you but not engage,” said Dineo.
