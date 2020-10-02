Norma Mngoma to women on the verge of giving up: 'It’s normal to feel emotional or weak'

Businesswoman Norma Mngoma has shared a heartfelt reminder to women who feel like giving up.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Norma told women it was normal to be emotional or weak when things weren't coming together.

“Today I’m crushing on all women who feel like giving up, I want to remind you that it’s normal to feel emotional or weak when things don’t come together and when you know you are stretching yourself to make them work.”

Norma explained how she had learnt that resilience doesn't only mean being strong but the ability to see things in one's life as motivation.

“I have learnt that the most resilient people are not only strong people but people who are capable of seeing everything as motivation. Don’t allow obstacles to weigh you down, use them as stepping stones to climb higher.”

While on a path of new beginnings, Norma reminded women to keep their heads held high and always remember tough times aren't permanent.

“Keep your head high no matter what you are facing. Tough times are temporary. Don’t feel less of you who are. Always remind yourself that you are making an effort towards becoming that person you want to be.

“When you feel like everyone around you is winning and you are not, never lose hope, your time is coming. Stay motivated, focus and re-strategise.”