Halala! Nicki Minaj is a new mom
Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty have apparently welcomed their first child
American rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have reportedly welcomed their first bundle of joy together into the world.
According to People and TMZ, Nicki gave birth on Wednesday, September 30 in Los Angeles, however the baby’s gender and name have not yet been released.
The Super Bass hitmaker announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in July, showing off her adorable baby bump.
Having a baby has always been part of Nicki's plans. In 2014, she told Vogue Italia that she hoped to eventually become a full-time mom.
“I don’t want to work all my life and never experience the joys of a family. It isn’t time yet, but when I decide to get married and become a mother, I would like to take a break and devote myself completely to my child.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.