Somizi and Mohale celebrate their first anniversary - here are 10 times they gave us #CoupleGoals

It's been a year since Somizi and Mohale tied the knot, and the couple commemorated their anniversary on Monday with Mohale gushing about how he married the love of his life.

The pair had two lavish weddings, the first at Mohale's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, on September 28 2019.

Celebrities and politicians including Caster Semenya, Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest, Vusi Nova, Pearl Thusi, Lerato Kganyago, Sonia Mbele and Julius Malema scored invites.

A few months later, fans witnessed their union when it was broadcast on Showmax in a four-part series.

Somizi shared a picture of the two and asked his more than 3,5m followers to convince Mohale to go live on Instagram to share their marriage advice.

He said the live session would be beneficial to their followers who are considering marriage.

"I feel like there's a lot of things we were not told by newlyweds that could be helpful to anyone who is about to get married, but whatever it is that we have experienced got us to where we are today," he said.

Somizi and Mohale, better known to their fans as "Somhale", often flaunt their love on social media.

Here are 10 times they gave us #CoupleGoals with their posts over the last year: