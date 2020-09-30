Leisure

Sizwe Dhlomo takes his shot with Rihanna, and the streets are a mess

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 30 September 2020
Sizwe Dhlomo's shot to Rihanna has many in stitches.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Social media was a mess on Monday after radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo's took his shot with US music mogul Rihanna.

Siz couldn't hold back his crush on Rihanna when she posted a snap of the new Fenty Skin line mini-sets, while wearing a lacy Savage X Fenty bra.

“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it,” she captioned the picture.

Sizwe used the opportunity to shoot his shot at the Diamonds hitmaker, even offering to “contribute more melanin”.

The attempt smoked the internet up, resulting in Sizwe deleting his posts.

In one of the deleted posts, Sizwe said Rihanna might see his posts since they are both verified. This after a Twitter used pointed that he was shooting an aimless shot.

“I’m telling you she will. She won’t respond but she’ll definitely see it. Verified tweets go into a different filtered timeline. You get the option available to you once your account gets verified,” he said.

Taking to the comment section, many users of the app had a field day trolling Sizwe and learning about the alleged “different filtered” timeline for verified accounts.

Here is a screenshot of some of the reactions:

