DJ Zinhle gives Black Motion's new album the thumbs up
Black Motion celebrate 10 years of music with their latest album, The Healers: The Last Chapter, and DJ Zinhle is a big fan.
Ever since Thabo "Smol' Mabogwane" and Robert "DJ Murdah" Mohosana came on to the house music scene, we can’t get enough of their modern take on the African drum beat.
The duo, known as Black Motion, recently released a new album, after much anticipation from fans.
The project features big name artists like Sun-El Musician, Nokwazi and NaakMusiQ.
Before the release of their latest masterpiece, the star duo made sure fans know The Healers isn't really "the last chapter" for SA's finest.
"Each album released represented a chapter to say we are finally confident with the music. We've closed the chapter of trying to make people understand what we offer in terms of music. Last Chapter refers to the last part of this book of 10 years. We'll go onto a new 'book' now," Thabo recently told the Sunday Times.
Members of the Twitter court have been weighing in on the album, and DJ Zinhle took to the platform to share her thoughts.
The star, who was rumoured to be dating DJ Murdah, shared her favourite track.
"Amazing album, Black Motion. Hosana is everything!" she wrote
Amazing album @black_motion 🔥🔥🔥🔥— #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) September 24, 2020
Hosana is everything!!!! #10yearsofblackmotion
EFF leader Mbuyiseni Ndlozi couldn’t wait to put his stamp of approval on their latest hits.
Finally, the Monks of African dance music have delivered another masterpiece... 🕺🏾🎶🕺🏾👏🏾— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 24, 2020
Black Motion is ALWAYS Black Conscious in its Motion @black_motion pic.twitter.com/jhdwB1lifH
Here are some of the other reactions to the album.
Thank the ancestors!
You can tell gore Black Motion believe in ancestors! Their music is amazing maan. 🔥— Mo Setumo (@Mo_Setumo) September 24, 2020
Kings of consistency
If consistency was a group 🤞🏾🔥 #blackmotion pic.twitter.com/EqhRNvbtGv— Mphoentle 🇿🇦 (@NgoepeMphoentle) September 24, 2020
Not a bad song on the album
Not a single bad song on the new Black Motion album— YT: Queen Finxa 📹 (@Queen_Finxa) September 24, 2020
What a healing experience 😭😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/7MbOZtnNc5
We are now on an amapiano break
Black motion just gave us a break from amapiano with a fire🔥🔥 album pic.twitter.com/VIlWzMMi60— M ä y ã (@OfentseMaya) September 24, 2020
A whole vibe!
What Black Motion, Chymamusique & King Monada did on "Ake Cheat" is a whole vibe🔥💃— Efkay Lele Legodi ⚪ (@lele_efkay) September 24, 2020
"Bakae baose cheate, ba emise matsogo" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mieZA34w5J
From Mzansi to the world
I can already see @RealBlackCoffee playing this at @tomorrowland with his eyes closed 😂.. great job @black_motion #TheHealersTheLastChapter pic.twitter.com/lLUiYVWDU0— 🦍 (@lwandoo_n) September 25, 2020
Here's to many more!
First of all we appreciate the team work guys, ten years gase papadi people become greedy along the way but you chose music and friendship 👊 Black motion we are looking forward to another 10 years 🙌 great project 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vrv5nuDub9— Theegoldenbooi (@khutsoPeter3) September 24, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.