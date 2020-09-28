Leisure

DJ Zinhle gives Black Motion's new album the thumbs up

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 28 September 2020
Twitter weighs in on dance duo Black Motion's latest album.
Image: FRENNIE SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Black Motion celebrate 10 years of music with their latest album, The Healers: The Last Chapter, and DJ Zinhle is a big fan.

Ever since Thabo "Smol' Mabogwane" and Robert "DJ Murdah" Mohosana came on to the house music scene, we can’t get enough of their modern take on the African drum beat.

The duo, known as Black Motion, recently released a new album, after much anticipation from fans.

The project features big name artists like Sun-El Musician, Nokwazi and NaakMusiQ.

Before the release of their latest masterpiece, the star duo made sure fans know The Healers isn't really "the last chapter" for SA's finest.

"Each album released represented a chapter to say  we are finally confident with the music. We've closed the chapter of trying to make people understand what we offer in terms of music. Last Chapter refers to the last part of this book of 10 years. We'll go onto a new 'book' now," Thabo recently told the Sunday Times.

Members of the Twitter court have been weighing in on the album, and DJ Zinhle took to the platform to share her thoughts.

The star, who was rumoured to be dating DJ Murdah, shared her favourite track.

"Amazing album, Black Motion. Hosana is everything!" she wrote

EFF leader Mbuyiseni Ndlozi couldn’t wait to put his stamp of approval on their latest hits. 

Here are some of the other reactions to the album.

Thank the ancestors!

Kings of consistency

Not a bad song on the album

We are now on an amapiano break

A whole vibe!

From Mzansi to the world

Here's to many more!

