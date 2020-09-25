SNAPS | Celeb children dress up to celebrate their heritage

Some of the most famous young faces in Mzansi have joined those across the nation in dressing up for Heritage Day.

Social media was filled with snaps of South Africans dressed in traditional attire to celebrate the national holiday and celeb children joined the party, posting theirs.

AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo posed for snaps in her traditional gear, while world-renowned DJ Arch Jnr showed off his.